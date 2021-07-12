PERRYSBURG — On June 21, Way Public Library was accepted the Flag Award from the John Hancock Chapter - Sons of the American Revolution.
The award was given for Way library’s flag display from March-September of 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Even though the library was forced to close its doors to the public temporarily in the spring of 2020, we wanted to use our prominent location to communicate a spirit of courage, resilience, unity and hope to our community,” the library stated in a recent newsletter. “What better symbol to represent these attributes than the American flag?”
Lisa Richard, administrator of the Way Public Library Foundation & Friends, suggested a display of national and state flags in the library’s windows. When she called Joe Stockner of American Legion Post 28 to inquire about proper flag display etiquette, he offered the library the use of a number of new flags the legion had purchased for another purpose in 2020.
The display ended up with 10 U.S. flags and four Ohio flags at the most visible corner in Perrysburg.
In presenting the award, Scott Deaner, secretary of the John Hancock Chapter, said that the library’s impressive flag display was a message of unity and true patriotism.
“Your library is an essential public service, providing access to information and services to all members of our community. In addition to your display of flags, we also recognize Way Public Library’s efforts to honor local veterans and to provide voter registration information,” Deaner said. “I wholeheartedly feel that the actions of Way Public Library perfectly dovetails with our mission and the spirit of true American patriotism, to ensure that all Americans have equal access to the same freedoms and opportunities.”
On hand for the award presentation were State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg; Scott Deaner of Sons of the American Revolution; Director of Way Library Janel Haas; and Stockner.