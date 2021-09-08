Looking for someone to help with your tech troubles? Make an appointment with one of Wood County District Public Library’s technology experts on Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. Appointments can now be made for either in-person or online.
Each appointment is a 30-minute slot with one of our technology team members where patrons can get answers to questions involving software, applications, devices, and more. WCDPL experts are able to provide assistance with laptops, mobile devices, apps, and software, but are unable to provide support for hardware at this time.
“Technology is constantly evolving, and can be frustrating,” said Max Heath, network assistant and desktop specialist. “We’re here to help navigate those frustrations and to get your technology working for you. These appointments are great for anyone, whether you’re trying to install an app on your phone or troubleshooting a problem on your laptop.”
To make an appointment, call 419-352-5050 or email woodref@wcdpl.org. For more information, visit wcdpl.org.