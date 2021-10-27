PERRYSBURG — Issues related to growth in the district dominate the platforms of the five candidates who are running for three seats on the Perrysburg Schools Board of Education.
The office has a four year term. The five candidates include incumbents Eric Benington and Sue Larimer. The challengers are Lori Reffert, Laura Meinke and David Desser.
Benington is an accountant and has been a Perrysburg resident for 18 years with two children who went to Perrysburg Schools. He has served on the board for more than five years; he was first appointed, then elected in 2017.
Benington received his bachelor’s degree from Miami University and an Executive Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Toledo. He is also a certified public accountant.
“I came in with my financial background and I’ve been very excited by the progress that continues to be made in the treasurer’s office,” Benington said. “I helped guide back office operations, which isn’t the thrilling stuff for most folks, but that’s kind of where my wheelhouse is. We’re talking accounting controls and putting in things that allow for more transparency, like the Ohio Checkbook.”
He acknowledged the interest at board meetings in masking and other COVID issues.
“They are important, but I’m hoping that those are going to end. This pandemic will end. It will not be around forever. I try to focus this campaign on what’s next and what’s long term. So for me, school funding, in a district growing as fast as Perrysburg, will continue to be a challenge.”
Future facility needs, because of increasing enrollment, are also on his list.
“Time is not our friend,” Benington said.
Sue Larimer is finishing her eighth year on the board.
She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Toledo and a Master’s of Education from Lourdes University with additional social studies credentials from Liberty University.
“I subbed most of my career in Lake schools, but mostly at BG Christian,” Larimer said.
Growth in enrollment, and all the associated finance issues, is an important and continuing focus, she said. She prefers a team approach with which she hopes to contribute a positive attitude and her classroom experience.
“Everyone knows there’s a growth problem in town. That work was begun even before I joined the board. I enjoy solving these kinds of problems with the team. (It) will take some out-of-the-box thinking but that’s what Perrysburg does very well,” Larimer said.
Working with one family she was able to change policy so their over-the-counter medicines could be brought to school.
“Public education is not properly funded, as the DeRolph Case of 1997 proved. With the work … accomplished on the fair school funding formula there is hope to turn that wayward ship around, to more logical money usage,” Larimer said. “I’d like to work with our legislature to correct some laws to help districts, especially growing ones like ours, receive the funding they need.”
She would like to see a method where parents can be more involved with curriculum choices.
Issues related to students with special needs brought Reffert into the campaign. One of her two boys has severe autism.
“Our legacy, when I see kids on the football field in the marching band, with special needs and severe special needs, that is our legacy,” Reffert said, adding that her son was the first child with a paraprofessional in the marching band.
She has worked 26 in Toledo Public Schools and is the director of talent acquisition. She also holds a superintendent’s license, but started as a teacher, was a dean of students and an assistant principal and principal. She has her doctorate in education from the University of Toledo.
“My primary goal is to keep the district moving forward. We are an excellent rated school district,” Reffert said. “My goal is to keep that momentum moving forward and to not let the vocal minority change what is going on in our community and our district.”
She addressed the emerging issue of Critical Race Theory, which has brought crowds to board meetings.
“What it is, is it teaches people and makes people reflect on how people are perceived, on how people are treated and how things have happened in the country and communities, based on race. I think it is just gives us another viewpoint, another lens with how we can look at other people and other experiences,” Reffert said. “We cannot whitewash history. We can’t. History is history and it’s not always pretty, but we have to tell the truth.”
Meinke served on the Genoa school board for 11 years before moving to Perrysburg two years ago. The Ohio State University graduate has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and works as an administrative assistant for a financial professional.
“I’m not new to the game. I understand a lot about being a school board member. I spent a lot of time on finance,” Meinke said “I was involved in a lot. We constructed a school when I was on the school board. I’ve been through multiple levies, bond issues and been through multiple issues on both the certified and classified level.”
She said that her most important accomplishment at Genoa was keeping finances under control.
“We were constantly having to cut. There’s a fine balancing act to make sure you are fiscally responsible and cutting so much that you are hurting yourself on the state report card, so there comes a time when you do have to look at your taxpayers that we need to have your money because we are going to start hurting your students,” Meinke said.
She recalled growing up in Milford, and the rapid growth that district experienced, comparable to Perrysburg. The district used an older school building from a neighboring district.
“We need to address the growth in our district and we need a plan,” Meinke said. “I know from that building over in Genoa that it takes at least three, but more like four years to build a building.”
Transparency and financial responsibility are the leading issues for Desser. His personal and business financial issues have become the subject of campaign discussions.
Desser has been the owner operator and franchisor of Vito’s Pizza chains since 1989. He said it includes 14 locations across three states, primarily in Northwest Ohio.
“I’m not sure how to address this in a short way,” Desser said. “Some of these are from a partnerships that I own a small percentage, or when we took over a franchise from a franchisee that was failing and not paying their bills … and some of it is just in mistakes we made.”
Records related to the references Desser makes have been confirmed in the form of liens registered in Wood County for taxes and with workers’ compensation.
Desser said that past liens and sales taxes have been paid, but did not get specific on which ones and they extend beyond the scope of this article.
Desser, a Whitmer High School graduate, is concerned about future tax levies and the growth of the district, and a possible bond issue needed to expand on current schools or build a new school.
“We are setting ourselves up again to be in a worse situation that we were in,” Desser said.
He recommended looking other Ohio districts that have seen the hyper-growth for how they have dealt with the situation.
“We need to go outside Perrysburg and see all the options. I don’t have a favorite necessarily, I want to see all the options,” he said.