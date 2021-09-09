Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897. If a fee isn’t mentioned, the program is free.
Hiking for Health is Friday from 10:30 a.m.-noon at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all four.
A Catfish Tournament is set for Saturday from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Buttonwood Recreation Area, 27124 Hull Prairie Road, Perrysburg. One of the best fighting sportfish in the Maumee River becomes active right at dusk. Modest prizes will be awarded in adult and youth classes for most fish and largest fish. This is a bring your own equipment and bait of choice event. Bug spray, repellent technology or clothing recommended as are flash or headlights and something to sit on. Kids must be 5 years or older. Ohio fishing regulations and license requirements will be observed.
Corn Shocking will be held Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. Come see how corn is shocked (tied up in bundles in the field to dry) and then try your hand. No registration needed.
Go on a Spectacular Spider Search on Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. These eight-legged friends are plentiful and busy this time of year. Come with an open mind and learn about these web-spinning wonders.
Homeschoolers: Orienteering will be held Sept. 17 from 10-11 a.m. at William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville. Learn how to use a compass and navigate a simple orienteering course. Compasses, instruction and guidance will be provided.
A Monthly Nature Journaling Meetup is set for Sept. 18 from 1-3 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Stop by for monthly nature journaling. Join local Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists and build your nature journaling skills. The group will discuss nature journaling, share techniques and spend time outside.
A Depression Era Concert will be held Sept. 19 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Rudolph Bike Park, 14038 Mermill Road. Local musicians will be providing live music for the whole family to enjoy. Free and open to all.
Mountain Bike Skills Camp: Jumping is set for Sept. 19 from 11 a.m.-1 pm. at Rudolph Bike Park. Take your bike-ability to the next level with the Right Direction pro instructors. The sky’s the limit in this course focused on getting your bike airborne with control and safety. Each technique will be broken down into manageable steps with challenges designed to build confidence and biking skill. A properly-fitting helmet and mountain bike are required. Ages 8-13.