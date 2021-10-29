The deadlines for coronavirus vaccine mandates at Bowling Green State University are kicking in next week.
The first deadline is Monday for vaccine exemption submissions. The second is Nov. 29, when faculty, staff and students need to have proof of full vaccination submitted.
“What the vaccine requirement sets forward is just a pathway for faculty, staff and students to choose so it can allow us to build the database to know exactly who is vaccinated, or who exactly has an exemption,” BGSU Chief Health and Wellness Officer Ben Batey said. “So that when we do potentially have an exposure we check those lists to see who may be an individual of concern that we need to reach out to. So that really was our intent, of going down this road of a vaccine requirement,”
Batey said that as those dates approach the public service announcement reminders are going to increase. Communications will be in the form of emails, text messages and phone calls.
Batey said he does not have exact figures yet on the number of exemptions that have been applied for, or a rejection rate, but the university is working with them on a case-by-case basis. He said that there has been an uptick in applications as the exemption deadline draws nearer.
In order to maintain a maximum of privacy there are only three people with access to the records, including Batey, he said.
Batey said that no university is going to reach 100% compliance.
“I don’t have a concrete number. Our goal was to be higher than what you would expect among the general community, in each population that we predominantly work with, and we are already there,”Batey said.
“On the other side is looking at the residence hall rates, because that’s a congregate living situation that can create some concern, with the possibility of outbreaks within that setting, and we know our residence hall rates are considerably higher than what you would see in a general age population age range of 18-24. I think that’s a good spot.”
He attributes those numbers to the reason for not seeing outbreaks in the residence halls.
“That was sort of the goal. Do we really have a concrete number for herd immunity to keep major outbreaks from happening? With numbers that we’ve been seeing over the last few weeks I think our vaccination rates are helping to do that job,” Batey said.
He added that the bulk of student and faculty exemptions have been for delay requests. Batey’s office is following up on each one personally. Because of potential side effects of the vaccine, there has been a desire to delay getting the shots until the break between semesters, he said.
According to the Wednesday BGSU COVID Dashboard there have been 66.2% of all full-time students reporting as vaccinated, with 53.7% confirmed. In residence halls the numbers are at 78% and 66.6% confirmed.
Among full-time faculty, 71% are reporting as being vaccinated. As of Sept. 1 it was 65%.
The ramifications of not getting an exemption and not being vaccinated are unclear. In September Batey said that students may not be allowed to enroll in face-to-face classes in the spring or live in a residence hall.
“That’s a down-the-road-conversation. Currently, right now, because we’re still on the one side of deadlines, and looking for the spring semester, we still have some opportunities to reach out to people. Our goal is not so much to be punitive, but to work with our faculty, staff and students. So more likely we are just going to reach out and engage without communities and get them to take that pathway and work their way through it,” Batey said. “We have to assess to see, as we approach spring semester, how many are in compliance.”
Faculty and staff may face disciplinary action that is in accordance with collective bargaining agreements and university policy.
David Jackson, BGSU Faculty Association president, voiced support for the mandate from the union.
“The BGSU-FA supports a rigorous vaccine mandate for all members of the university community. Through true civic-mindedness and a commitment to the common good, we will defeat this terrible disease,” Jackson said.
Batey added that if case levels are high, “more proactive steps may have to be put into place.”
Regular testing and remote classes are both possibilities, but would depend on the numbers.
As the former director of the Wood County Health Department he is also keeping protection of the larger area health care system in mind.
During the past week the Ohio Health Department changed its mask mandate on the K-12 level.
“We had conversations with the Wood County Health Department about that, but the same standards don’t apply, or the health department is not applying them to the university. So that’s why we are still holding the mask requirement, based on the community-wide levels,” Batey said.
Wood County is still in the high risk category, putting the university in a watching and waiting mode with masks.
“If we have everyone masked in a classroom, then the health department isn’t making individuals quarantine, if exposures would happen,” Batey said. “That helps us get through the rest of the fall semester.”
