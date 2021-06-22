A patriotic parfait is perfect for celebrating Fourth of July.
Huxley Beard, who is 11, started making her parfaits for her mother, Kathleen Pahl, on Mother’s Day a couple years ago. She did it with help from her dad, Corey, but now experiments on her own.
There have been several modifications. The parfait uses all berries for the red, white and blue colors, layered between a couple different white yogurts. She first did the patriotic theme for Memorial Day, but thinks it would also be good for Independence Day and Labor Day, or just any day after school.
Huxley lives with her parents and brother, Kieran Beard, in Bowling Green. She goes to Bowling Green Middle School, where she will be in seventh grade in the fall. Kieran, who is 9, in fourth grade at Crim Elementary.
They have two dogs: Parker Patch and Natasha Rose. They are both terrier mixes. Parker is still a puppy, at about 4 months and has a lot of energy. Natasha is much more relaxed and is a 5-year-old.
“The change we made, to make it a little healthier, was to, instead of using all Marzetti yogurt, we also decided to substitute plain regular vanilla yogurt,” Pahl said. “The Marzetti was all her idea. I think it’s pretty ingenious. I looked up several parfait recipes online and no one uses the Marzetti Yogurt Dip. I thought that was pretty good.”
Pahl estimates that the first iteration of the recipe, with only the Marzetti, had more than !,000 calories.
What Huxley likes the most about her recipe is the fruit.
“She can seriously eat whole containers of fruit in a single day,” Pahl said.
“I love fruit,” Huxley said. “I eat entire containers, then the fruit is gone and she has to buy more. I do also like to have whipped cream on it.”
She was very clear that the whipped cream is optional, because it’s healthier without it, she said.
During the last year, while spending so much time at home for virtual school, she got into baking cakes and experimenting with waffles.
“I also did pumpkin waffles, and Kieran loves those,” Huxley said. “I also did banana pops, for fifth grade assignment. They are like a Popsicle, but with banana pudding.”
“Yes, the pumpkin waffles. I forgot about those. She was going through a spell last summer when she was doing a lot of baking,” Pahl said.
Huxley is a quiet girl, but has been coming out of her shell during her free time.
“I’ve been practicing my acting skills, and singing, and piano,” Huxley said. “I’ve just always been into singing.”
She has been part of a children’s choir summer camp class in Perrysburg Musical Theater Company. She will be in the musical “Hello Dolly!”
It’s one of her favorites, but she has also been watching “Wicked” and “The Greatest Showman.”