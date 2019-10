Makes 1 pizza

8 ounces chicken

8 ounces pulled pork

8 ounces hot Italian sausage

1 pound sliced pepperoni

1 pound sliced bacon

Mix of bell green, red and orange bell peppers, diced

Red onion thinly sliced

Jalapeno peppers

Tomatoes thinly sliced

Penzys Spices Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle seasoning, which includes Romano cheese, salt, garlic, green peppercorn, basil and parsley

4 ready-to-bake 16-inch pizza crusts

Olive oil

½ cup Tillamook Farm Style Thick Cut Mozzarella cheese

½ cup Dei Fratelli Pizza Sauce

Parmesan cheese

Semolina flour, to dust pizza pan

Directions

When smoked meats are part of the pizza: pulled pork, sausage or barbecue chicken are cooked ahead of time. Make sure to drain and discard fat, and set aside.

Transfer pre-made pizza crust to a semolina flour dusted pizza pan.

Rub olive oil over the entire crust. Then add spices to taste.

Spread pizza sauce over crust, leaving a half-inch border around the edge. Sprinkle cheese over sauce. Sprinkle meats, peppers, red onion. Add extra mozzarella cheese to taste, thickness can be up to two inches and add a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Meats will be layered in with the vegetables and cheese.

Cook at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Pizzas with a thicker layer of toppings will need an extra five minutes. Make sure cheese is lightly browned and melted.