PEMBERVILLE—Eastwood High School held its fall homecoming Oct. 2.
Emma Finley and Zach Kwiatkowski were named queen and king.
Other members of the court included seniors Sheriden Schuerman, Connor Oberhouse, Sidney Strauss and Zach Sechkar; juniors Aubrey Haas and Jacob Stonerook; sophomores Avery Charville and Robby Rothenbuhler; and freshmen Amelia Ward and Justin Lange.
Finley is the daughter of Ken and Jenny Finley. She is a member of the concert choir, spring musical, art club, FCA, FFA, GSA, Tri-M, senior executive council, student council, Wood County 4-H, Junior Fair Board and she plays basketball and golf.
She was voted as the 2020 Top 4-Her in Wood County this past year. She works at Abke’s Pumpkins n’ Such and Wolf’s Blooms and Berries and she plans to attend college.
Kwiatkowski is the son of Scott and Monique Kwiatkowski. He plays football, runs track and is a member of FFA. After high school he plans to attend college and get a degree in sports management.
Schuerman is the daughter of Kent and Jennifer Schuerman. She plays volleyball and is a member of 4-H, Junior Fair Board, FFA, Key Club, student council, senior executive council and People Inc. She works at Pisanello’s Pizza.
After high school she hopes to attend Miami or Ohio State to major in biology or agribusiness.
Oberhouse is the son of Shawn Oberhouse. He plays soccer and football, runs track, rides for the equestrian team and is a member of the band and National Honor Society. He plans to attend college.
Strauss is the daughter of Michelle and Robert Strauss. She is a varsity cheerleader, student council secretary, a member of senior executive council and she works at TJ Maxx.
After high school she plans to double major in psychology and criminal justice at Miami University.
Sechkar is the son of Jake and Liz Sechkar. He plays soccer and is a member of band, jazz band, Tri-M and the chess club. He plans to attend college and major in economics.
Haas is the daughter of Gary and Christine Haas. She enjoys playing soccer, basketball, running track and field and is a member of student council.
Stonerook is the son of Ernie Stonerook and Sarah Neuendorff. He is active in Boy Scouts, People Inc. and runs track and field. He works at the Pemberville Library.
Charville is the daughter of David and Misty Charville. She is a varsity cheerleader, junior varsity cheer captain and a member of the FFA, Key Club, student council, OSA, Portage Valley 4-H Club, Wood County 4-H Leadership Board and the Beat Dance Company competition team. She also is a Toledo ZOOTeen.
Rothenbuhler is the son of Kristina Rothenbuhler and Randy Rothenbuhler. He plays soccer and football and runs track and indoor track.
Ward is the daughter of Luke and Katie Ward. She plays soccer and basketball, runs track, plays club soccer and participates in 4-H activities.
Lange is the son of Paul and Nina Lange. He is active with FFA, plays the guitar and practices martial arts. He currently works on the family farm.