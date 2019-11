Yields 24 cups

Ingredients

24 wonton wrappers

3 packages (2 ounces each) thinly sliced deli corned beef, chopped

1/3 cup sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained

1/3 cup Thousand Island salad dressing

2/3 cup shredded Swiss cheese

Directions

Press wonton wrappers into miniature muffin cups coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 6-7 minutes or until lightly browned.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the corned beef, sauerkraut and dressing. Spoon into wonton cups. Sprinkle with cheese.

Bake for 8-10 minutes or until filling is heated through. Serve warm.