GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green held another drive-thru collection event in City Park on Saturday. Club members set up vehicles in the Veterans Building parking lot to collect donations for the Cocoon and the Brown Bag Food Project. Club members also continued the ongoing projects of collecting pop-tabs for Ronald McDonald House and plastic lids for a bench at the Cocoon. The garden group collected adult hygiene kits for Project Connect. GFWC Women’s Club continues to search for new ways to support service projects while limited gatherings are mandated.

