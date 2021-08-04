When the daughter and granddaughters make their summer trek to Ohio for a visit, the wife goes into grandma concierge mode.
Activities for every minute of every day must be planned. Zoo, movies, ice cream, hikes and games are all favorite activities. But one very serendipitous activity came up at the last moment when the wife saw an ad for “The Dog Days of Summer” event in the newspaper. The Wood County Humane Society, in conjunction with a car dealership, was holding an event to promote dog ownership.
Now, I don’t know about you, but having an affair that included animals with sharp scratchy claws around brand new $40,000-$60,000 cars seems a little incongruous to me.
But the event was just wonderful. There is absolutely nothing that the granddaughters love more than dogs. And at this event, people came with their own dogs of every breed and size to look at cars and sniff butts.
From a 3-pound teacup Chihuahua to a 160-pound Great Dane, the granddaughters were in awe of all the assorted pooches.
“OMG. He is so awesome,” our 11-year-old granddaughter said when she saw the Great Dane. “He’s so huge. Look, his feet are bigger than daddy’s and almost as hairy. How much does he eat?”
“He eats about 80 pounds of food a month. How much do you weigh?” the owner said.
“I weigh 78 pounds.”
“Yep, that’s about right,” the dog owner smiled.
“Mom…”
Our 13-year-old granddaughter, whose life consists of making TikTok videos, asked the Great Dane owner if the dog could be in a video.
“I have this song, ‘Who Let the Dogs Out’ that would make a great video. How is he at the swag, or the Kangsta walk, all simple dance moves?”
It turns out the Dane was a pretty good dancer, for a doggy biscuit.
A buffet-style table was housed inside the dealership and had a wide variety of treats, poo-bags, chew-toys and bones from which to choose and place in a lunch bag to take home for future enjoyment.
They even had dog art that day, wherein an artist painted one of your dog’s paws, pressed it on to a card that said, “I (insert paw here) my dog.”
We took our rescue dog, Charlie, to the event because the humane society was adopting out dogs. We thought perhaps he would see some old friends.
Charlie walked over to a couple of adoptables, sniffed all the appropriate parts, and then walked away as though he didn’t recognize anyone, which is great because all of his old friends must have found families to love them.
“Mom,” the girls said in unison, “Can we adopt this dog?”
The daughter reluctantly said, “No, girls. We already have a Pomeranian. I don’t think Max would appreciate sharing his bed with a Great Dane.”
It was a great time with the family. But I’m sure the highlight of the visit was the Dog Days of Summer. We even have a picture of the granddaughters standing in front of the 30-foot inflatable tick. It’s going to be our Christmas card for sure.
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.