Are you interested in learning more about photography and videography, or are you a beginner wondering how to find your focus? J
Join the Wood County District Public Library for a photography and videography workshop on Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. in Meeting Room A&B at the library, 251 N. Main St.
Kelsey Nevius,communications and marketing specialist, will walk participants through common types of cameras and how to choose one that’s best for you, alongside describing photography and videography best practices that you can practice with any camera.
“This will be an easy way for anyone to start taking better photos or videos,” Nevius said. “With a few simple tips and a direction forward, beginners will be able to grow their photo skills and get to know cameras that might be a good fit for them.”
Registration is required, and space it limited. To register, call 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.