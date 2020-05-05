Early in the pandemic, on one of the first warm days of March, I happened upon two young men playing street football. Inspired by their energy, I observed: “Spring is coming no matter what!” and one responded: “Yes — you can’t stop the sun.”
What a wonderful attitude. The streets are almost empty, businesses are shuttered, and we all miss socializing with our friends. But the sun shines no matter what, and we can still enjoy it.
Is it profanity to suggest in the middle of this lockdown that there are still things to enjoy, still blessings to be grateful for? I realize this is easy for me to say. My husband and I are both retired, and we haven’t lost our jobs or income. If you’re missing a paycheck it must be hard to find a silver lining to that cloud.
But all around me I see people coping in ways that inspire me. Parents struggling to teach their children at home are finding ways to do that job (and feeling gratitude for the people who normally do it every day. Children missing their schoolmates write hopeful messages on the sidewalks in front of their homes. Donations to my parish’s food pantry have almost doubled.
Many people are coping by remembering those suffering worse hardships than theirs. Reminding ourselves that things could be worse may sound like a cliché but is actually a powerful tool. Citizens of Spain and Italy have been literally locked down — forbidden to go outside — for weeks. We at least can head outside for a walk, run, or bike ride when cabin fever strikes.
Compared to larger cities, our coronavirus case numbers are rather low. (This is cold comfort, I realize, to anyone who has contracted the virus or lost a loved one to it.) We owe thanks to a governor and state health department who recognized the risk of contagion early and ordered restrictions promptly. We should congratulate each other on observing those restrictions, no matter how frustrating it is to wear a mask and give up much of our socializing.
Last week I lost a beloved brother-in-law to cancer after a five-year struggle. Of course in the current situation his family could not hold a conventional funeral. But his daughter set up a virtual memorial service on the computer platform Zoom. Nearly 70 people “attended.”
There were scripture and poetry readings, a eulogy and a song. Family and friends shared memories. I think everyone was surprised at how satisfying honoring a cherished person in this way was. I missed being able to hug my sister, but the virtual service allowed us to share more memories than a traditional funeral would have permitted. We were all grateful we could pay tribute in spite of the circumstances. With any luck we will be able to gather in personal after the quarantine is lifted.
We’re all looking forward to “when all this is over.” It’s hard that we don’t know exactly when that will be. But, as the poet said, “ This too shall pass.”
People are experiencing real hardships. Yet in the midst of such uncertainty there are still certainties to cling to. Our families still love us, our friends miss us, and our coping skills are serving us well. None of this is easy. But we will emerge from this crisis stronger that ever before.
Spring is here, the quarantine won’t last forever, and remember: nothing can stop the sun.