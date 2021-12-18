Want to dive into borrowing free eBooks, downloadable audio, movies and TV shows, and magazines from the library, but not quite sure where to start? Join Wood County District Public Library staff for an informative presentation covering all the basics of library apps like Libby, hoopla and Flipster on Jan. 12 at 11 a.m.
This presentation will be hybrid, taking place in Meeting Room C and online via Zoom. Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.