The Wood County Fair is back in full swing this week.
After the 2020 limited fair due to the coronavirus pandemic, the participants showing animals and arranging colorful flower displays are ecstatic about getting back to a “normal” event.
Will Harrison, Grant Belleville, Michael Hocho and Garrett Harrison all have multiple years under their belts showing cattle.
Last year showed the boys how much they appreciated all the attractions that go with a full-blown fair.
“There was nothing to do last year. We pretty much walked around and that’s about it,” Belleville said on Monday, the first day of the week-long fair.
This year, the boys said they will enjoy the elephant ears, music, rides, games and people, along with the animals.
Will Harrison, 16, has shown for the longest at seven years. Garrett Harrison, 12, has shown for the shortest at four years. Belleville and Hocho have both shown for six years.
Last year, during the coronavirus pandemic, Will Harrison said they could only keep the animals in the barn for two to three days. It was a lot of work to get the animals in and out of the barn within a couple of days.
“It was dumb. We had to move nine steers in one day, which was hard, and then take them out the next day,” Harrison said.
Many experienced flower show exhibitors said that as the pandemic ramped up in spring 2020, they had a feeling that the fair would be changed.
Charles Hablitzel said he decided to not participate before the fair board made the final decision.
“I made the decision, mid summer, we are not going to chase this pony around anymore,” he said.
With the uncertainty around the fair, exhibitors Katherine Lawn and Amy Spohm didn’t do a lot of planning for the show.
They did a little bit of prep and nothing more. Spohm said it is common to do most of the work the day of the show.
“We plan ahead for sure, in regards to the design aspect of it. Then you do a lot on the day of,” she said.
The exhibitors said they spent very little time thinking about the 2021 fair around this time last year.
Even with having the extra time from not having a show last year, they stayed on the same project schedule they have for years.
Lawn said the show can be exhausting to do year after year. The year off was a nice surprise for her.
“I missed it, but it was also kind of nice to have a break since I have been doing it for so long,” she said.