PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Schools administration is looking for alternative options to continue the Perrysburg Virtual Academy in the 2021-22 school year, but is only finding roadblocks.
Under the current rules set out by the Ohio legislature for the Ohio Department of Education, the remote learning option is set to expire at the end of this school year, the Perrysburg Board of Education heard at Monday’s workshop.
The virtual academy option was created as an entirely online educational choice for during the pandemic for those students who did not to attend school in-person.
“The laws and restrictions that were relaxed during this process are set to expire at the end of the school year, so the school districts won’t be able to offer the PVA, as it exists, unless there are some changes with that,” Superintendent Tom Hosler said.
There are currently 330 students enrolled in the Perrysburg Virtual Academy: 199 students in grades K-6 and 131 students in grades 7-12.
Hosler called the PVA the fourth largest school “building” in the district. There is no brick and mortar building, it is entirely virtual. It was also created by the district.
“The four ‘blended learning’ or ‘alternative school’ type options that are available in current law for schools to offer full online programming for students do not appear to provide a clear pathway to continue PVA,” Hosler said.
The ODE issued a statement last week indicating that the legislature has not extended the necessary waivers. Hosler said that as the end of the school year approaches, the window of opportunity to prepare for something other than in-person classes is also diminishing.
Hosler outlined the four options available for some sort of a continuation, but each was different from the current Perrysburg Virtual Academy. Those options included alternative schools, a blended option, credit flexibility and the Innovative Education Pilot Program.
The problem with alternative schools is that they are not designed to serve all students, Hosler said.
According to the Ohio Revised Code, alternative schools are meant to serve students who are “…on suspension, who are having truancy problems, who are experiencing academic failure, who have a history of class disruption, who are exhibiting other academic or behavioral problems or who have been discharged or released from the custody of the Department of Youth Services under Ohio Revised Code Section 5139.51.”
As the name suggests, a blended learning declaration is a combination of school-based learning and remote online learning. Hosler compared it to the various hybrid models.
Hosler said that credit flexibility gives students a way to be in charge of their learning. While it can incorporate remote learning, the ODE rules indicate that it cannot be the sole instructional
delivery method and must be personalized for each student.
The Innovative Education Pilot Program annual application for districts states that: “Students are required to attend school or participate in other programs outlined in the Innovative Education Pilot Program waiver application.”
“Innovation is what we’re all about in Perrysburg,” Hosler said.
However, he also pointed out that PVA students do not attend any school in person.
“The challenge is we’re into April and school ends in a month,” Hosler said.