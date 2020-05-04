Otsego High School FFA students didn’t want to miss out on their annual Drive Your Tractor to School Day, so they planned a modified version, driving past their teacher’s house. The students drove by the home of ag teacher and FFA adviser Debbie Ayers on April 25. The surprise was planned by the students themselves. They drove past Ayers’ house and stopped for a moment for photos and gave their teacher a plate of homemade cookies that they baked themselves.

