The holidays are a time when a lot of the color of our outdoor landscape has faded away. The leaves have fallen, and gray skies are becoming more frequent. The holidays are also a time of happiness and cheer; a time that you spend with your loved ones. Having festive plants in your home is a great way to brighten the atmosphere and bring a feeling of love, laughter, and joy to your holiday gathering. Below are some of my favorite holiday plants available at this time of year.
The Poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima) must be my all-time favorite, with the introduction of long-lasting cultivars, during the past several years. The Poinsettia was introduced to the United States by Joel Robert Poinsett in the year 1825. He was the first United States Ambassador to Mexico. He obtained the plants from their native area in the wilds of southern Mexico. Like all members of plants in the Genus Euphorbia, the Poinsettia has white milky sap that may cause dermatitis or mild itchy rash in susceptible individuals. Poinsettias should be placed near a sunny window where it will receive the most available amount of sunlight. Avoid exposing the plant near hot or cold drafts as these conditions may cause premature leaf drop. An ideal room temperature is between 65 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Check the soil for water daily. When the soil feels dry to the touch, you should water the Poinsettia until the water comes out the drainage holes in the bottom of the pot or container.
If you have a cool part of your home like a finished basement or breezeway, you just cannot beat the florist Azalea (Rhododendron spp) or the florist Cyclamen (Cyclamen persicum). The florist Azalea is a tender relative of the perennial common garden shrub. Plants, with one quarter to one third flower open at time of purchase, will last approximately six weeks. The florist Cyclamen is a relative of the Primrose family. For maximum bloom of the long-stalked, pastel-colored flowers, purchase the Cyclamen with no more than five flowers open. The Cyclamen should have several buds coming and have more buds buried under the canopy of the plant. You will have to check the Azalea or the Cyclamen for moisture levels daily and water when required. Flowers will last longer if the plant is kept cool in a 50-60-degree Fahrenheit area. The florist Azalea and florist Cyclamen are not hardy in Ohio; therefore, it will not survive our winters if planted outdoors.
Another holiday favorite that thrives in normal household conditions is the Christmas Cactus (Schlumbergera buckleyi). This popular houseplant is native to Brazil and is available in a wide variety of colors including red, rose, purple, lavender, peach, orange, cream, and white. In Brazil, the Christmas Cactus grows as epiphytes among tree branches in shady rain forests, and their pendulous stems make them a great choice for hanging baskets. Epiphytes are plants that grows on another plant but are not considered parasitic. Flowering can last up seven to eight weeks if the plants are kept at 68 degree Fahrenheit. To add to the confusion, Thanksgiving Cactus (Schlumbergera truncate) are often sold as Christmas Cactus during the holiday season. To tell the two apart, look at the shape of the flattened stem segments, which are botanically called phylloclades. On the Thanksgiving Cactus, these stem segments each have two-to-four saw-toothed serrations or projections along the margins. The stem margins on the Christmas Cactus are more rounded. A second method to distinguish between these two Schlumbergera species is based on the color of the pollen-bearing anthers, or male part of the flower. The anthers of the Thanksgiving Cactus are yellow, whereas the anthers on the Christmas Cactus are purplish brown.
Often holiday plants received as a gift or purchased come decorated with foil or a pot cover. Slit or cut holes in the bottom of these covers to allow for escape of excess water. Also discard any excess water that might accumulate in the saucer.