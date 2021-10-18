TONTOGANY — Ellie Feehan and Joseph Dzierwa have been named Otsego High School homecoming queen and king.
The ceremony was held Sept. 24.
Feehan is the daughter of Brad and Heidi Feehan. She has been a football cheerleader and basketball player all through high school. In addition to this, she is involved in Knights Have Your Back, 2nd and 7, National Honor Society, and the Otsego student-led branch of Sun Federal Credit Union. She is also a candidate for the 2022 Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Student of the Year campaign.
Dzierwa is the son of Matt and Dasa Dzierwa. He participates in varsity football – and is captain of the team — basketball, and baseball. He also is involved in Knights Have Your Back.
The court consisted of seniors Jasmine Flores, Scott Koch, Megan Vollmar, Nicholas Close; Penta Career Center attendants Sophia Kepling and senior Carsyn Tussing; juniors Sofia Ellis and Blake Steele; sophomores Emily Genson and Jack Simpson; and freshmen Meadow Junge and Silas Robertson.
Flores is the daughter of Rosalinda Lee, Nicholas Flores and Damon Lee. She is involved in chorale and plans to be part of the school musical. She also has volunteered at the Wood County Humane Society and the senior center in Bowling Green.
Koch is the son of Scott and Mindie Koch. He is a goalie on the soccer team and co-leader of the rock band Deacon Dubes. He is a bagger at Kroger.
Vollmar is the daughter of Beth Vollmar and Dean Vollmar. She is an active member of varsity cheer, band and National Honor Society. She is on student council as the senior class president,
Close is the son of Jennifer Close. He works at Mail Pouch.
Kepling, the Penta attendant, is the daughter of Dawn Kepling. Her school activities include softball, bowling club, Stand United, FCCLA, Penta Drug Free Club, and being a Penta ambassador.
Her escort was Penta attendant and homecoming queen candidate Carsyn Tussing. Tussing’s parents are Donielle and Clint Tussing. She will be participating in a broadcast news production competition for BPA and is continuing to learn in her video productions lab.
Ellis is the daughter of Bryan and Kendra Ellis. She is an active member in band, jazz band, soccer, track and student council as the junior class president. She is also a dancer at the Beat Dance Company.
Steele is the son of James and Kimberly Steele. He is involved in football, wrestling and baseball.
Genson is the daughter of Neil and Natalie Genson. She is involved in Knights Have Your Back, basketball and varsity volleyball. Outside of school, she participates in club volleyball and youth service projects through the Haskins Community Church Youth Group.
Simpson is the son of Kevin and Erika Simpson. He is involved in football, basketball and track. He is involved in his church youth group, and plays summer baseball.
Junge is the daughter of Jimmy and Mariah Junge. She is a goalie on the junior varsity soccer team.
Robertson is the son of Christine Parse, Joe Parse and Andrew Robertson. He is an active member of football, basketball, track, band and choir.