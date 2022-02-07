PERRYSBURG — A special spot at Levis Commons recognizes congenital heart disease, which is the No. 1 birth defect in the United States and around the world.
Approximately 1 in every 100 babies born are diagnosed with CHD each year, and there are currently more than 2 million children and adults fighting CHD in the United States.
CHD Facts
⦁ There is no cure
⦁ CHD is a lifelong disease requiring ongoing specialized care
⦁ 1 in 100 babies are born with CHD, approximately 40,000 babies in the USA each year
⦁ CHD is the No. 1 cause of birth defect-related deaths
⦁ Most causes of CHDs are unknown, with only 15-20% related to known genetic conditions
⦁ Over 85% of those born with CHD now live to at least age 18
⦁ Fewer than 10% of adults with CHD are receiving recommended care
⦁ Both children and adults with CHD can experience neurodevelopmental and neurocognitive effects
⦁ Costs for hospitalizations related to congenital heart disease were more than $6 billion in 2013
Visit conqueringchd.org for educational resources, opportunities to connect with others and information on joining Conquering CHD’s advocacy efforts.