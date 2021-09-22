Teens: create your own fashion designs with what you can find in your own recycling bin and strut your stuff on our red carpet. Take part in the Wood County District Public Library’s Trashion Show on Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.
Youth age 11 and up are invited to bring together fashion and sustainability to participate in this fashion show. Teens can create and wear their newest, trendiest looks at the Carter House, located behind the library at 307 N. Church St., and win the Children’s Place judges approval.
No registration is required. Recycling materials will be provided, along with fashion books and ideas for inspiration. This program is weather permitting. To learn more, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org.