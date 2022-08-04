Harness Racing - Day 2

Driver Case Bateson throws T-shirts to fans in the grandstand after the second race during the second day of harness racing Wednesday at the Wood County Fair.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

Michael “Mick” Foster appreciates those who gave him a shot when he was a young man, so now he is giving back.

Foster, a Luckey resident and co-owner with his wife Nancy of standard bred filly Shez Jess Nice, was a harness racehorse driver from 1989-2004.

0
0
0
0
0