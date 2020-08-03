Rising seventh-grader Ella Hertzfeld, a Perrysburg resident, had — like students everywhere — an unexpected end to her school year.
But this optimistic teen took it in stride. The St. Ursula Academy Arrow enjoyed the first several months of her sixth-grade year on campus, then smoothly transitioned to home learning.
Hertzfeld decided to attend SUA’s Junior Academy last year for many reasons.
“When I shadowed SUA as a fifth grader,” she said, “I knew the second I left the school that St. Ursula was the place for me. I immediately felt welcomed by the students and teachers. I loved the independence that the students had to advance their education. The atmosphere at SUA is amazing. You know that everyone is looking out for you and has your back, no matter who you are. Everyone says ‘hi’ in the hallways, even if they don’t know your name.”
Ella is hard-pressed to determine her favorite class, as she liked them all. But she really enjoyed Life Science and World History.
In Life Science, she said, “we had Interactive Science notebooks that we took notes and tracked our labs in. I think that they really helped me understand the topics better.”
She enjoyed World History because it was exciting to learn about different cultures and what they had to do to become successful.
Hertzfeld finds time to participate in three sports at SUA: cross country, track, and basketball.
“This was my first year running cross country; before this year, I had to run 5Ks with my mom. I always enjoyed them, and I thought that cross country would give me the opportunity to run more. It taught me so much more than running, though. I developed a strong bond with all my teammates, and I learned how to take care of my body by eating healthier and staying hydrated.
“Most important, I learned to push myself further than I thought I ever could. I even got to run in the state cross country meet. I could not have made it as far as I did without my coach, Mrs. Meklus. She opened up so many opportunities for me and is a role model in my life.”
Outside of school sports, Hertzfeld participates in soccer.
“I play soccer for Greater Toledo Futbol Club. I love soccer; you have so much room for creativity, and I think it teaches so many life lessons.”
Ella’s spring track season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but her online learning kicked in strong.
“I really missed being in school with my friends and my teachers, but we did get to see each other through Google Meets, which helped. During my online learning, I made a science video about the parts of a cell; my younger brothers starred in it! I made and performed a song about the manor system, created a math village, and put an egg into different liquids to change its consistency, size, and color.”
The Hertzfeld’s motto is, “Family is all you have; don’t take them for granted.” Ella embraces this idea, putting her family first.
“I live with my two little brothers, my mom and dad Kara and Joel, and my puppy Nala. We try to spend as much time together as we can.” With the beginning of summer, outdoor opportunities now occupy the Hertzfeld family, who enjoy their Perrysburg community.
“I love to go on walks and go to the farmers market. My favorite restaurant is Zingo’s. I also love playing and fishing by the Maumee River with my family. I love planting my vegetable garden every year with my mom.”
Hertzfeld, like her classmates, looks forward to a return to in-person classes soon.
“To me, St. Ursula is so much more than a school. It is a sisterhood, and I am so lucky to be able to go to this amazing school.”