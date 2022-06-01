Families: the Wood County District Public Library has another building challenge for you. Join WCDPL for their Boat Race Challenge on Saturday, June 11 from 2-4 p.m. at the Library children’s place, 251 N. Main St.
Build a miniature boat out of recyclable materials and test its speed and seaworthiness on the special outdoor rain gutter racetrack. Librarians will have plenty of books to help you build the best boat possible.
No registration is required. Stop by the library to participate. For more information, visit wcdpl.org.