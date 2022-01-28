The Community Learning Centers hosted Dinner on a Dime at the Wood County Educational Service Center on Jan. 20 for Wood and Lucas County CLC families.
Parents and caregivers gathered to learn cost-effective tips and tricks to keep their family fueled. A guest speaker, an expert in the field of nutrition, taught families how to plan ahead before going to the grocery store, actions to take while at the store and post grocery plans.
Families were provided with a free dinner from Pagliai’s pizza and received a take-home grocery bag filled with healthy perishables and recipes. Bowling Green Meijer donated three $150 gift cards.
The Community Learning Centers also provided attendees with free childcare, which included a pizza party, fruit bingo and veggie tasting. Children took home a snack swag bag filled with recipes and goodies, so they can make their own healthy snacks at home.