Families can join the Wood County District Public Library for a picnic dinner and Beetle Bop Party on July 7 at 6:30 p.m. in City Park, located at 520 Conneaut Ave.
After a dinner at the Kiwanis and Martin shelters in City Park, WCDPL librarians will share Denise Fleming’s picture book, “Beetle Bop” and additional information about beetles and fireflies. Families will also be able to make a craft.
No registration is required. Bring your own picnic dinner and join WCDPL at 6:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis and Martin shelters in City Park to participate.
For more information, visit wcdpl.org, call 419-352-8253, or email woodkids@wcdpl.org.