The Wood County District Public Library’s Children’s Place is partnering with the Japan Foundation Outreach Initiative of BGSU for a Family Origami Workshop on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The program will be held on the Carter House front porch, 307 N. Church St., directly behind the library.
Families will learn about the Japanese art of paper folding from Akiko Jones and Mai Hirashita from the Japan Outreach Initiative of Bowling Green State University and make several simple origami animals.
Origami is a great tool to introduce kids to Japanese culture and to develop spatial reasoning skills, geometric understanding, patience, concentration, and a sense of achievement. Families will also learn about Japanese language and culture, and a snack will be provided.
This program is designed for families with school-aged children. All materials will be provided. In the case of inclement weather, Friday, at 10 a.m will be the a rain date. For more information, call 419-352-8253 or email woodkids@wcdpl.org.