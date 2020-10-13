While out and about near Weston, I stopped by to admire an Elderberry shrub that somehow escaped the claws of the dredger again. This time birds were scavenging the rest of the Elderberry fruits from the shrub. Alas I was too late for harvest in my quest to make Elderberry jam.
Not only were the birds on the Elderberry shrub, a more fascinating insect caught my eye the common walking stick, Diapheromera femorata. During the late 1800s the walking stick was such an abundant and destructive insect pest in the Midwest that entomologists considered it a destructive insect. Large populations of walking sticks stripped foliage from trees and underbrush and hung from bare twigs and branches in great clusters.
A single walking stick could devour an inch-long, wide strip of leaf in an hour. As forest feeders, walking sticks have preferred the leaves of hardwood trees, especially wild cherry, black locust and oak. Today, walking sticks are not found in massive groups in the Midwest but are still common. They are curiosities that the average person will likely never see because of their excellent camouflage.
Walking sticks are related to grasshoppers, crickets, mantids and cockroaches. Modern-day classification places them in the insect order Phasmida. The Midwest has five species of walking sticks with Diapheromera femorata, the common walking stick, the predominate species. Walking sticks have long, circular (sticklike) bodies with long slender legs and antennae.
They usually have no wings and range in color from greenish to gray to brown. They move very slowly and sometimes remain motionless, appearing dead for long periods of time. With their camouflage and by feeding at night and resting during the day, walking sticks are rarely detected by other animals. If they should be sighted, the insect straightens out with its front legs and antenna extended to resemble a dead twig.
The common walking stick has incomplete metamorphosis — its life cycle consists of egg, nymph, and adult. The female will lay about 100 very small long, oval eggs. Females simply drop their eggs onto the forest floor while moving in the treetops. While the unprotected eggs would seem to be easy targets for predators, a species of ant is attracted to them and carries them off to their underground nests. The ants do not eat the eggs but instead consume an edible appendage on the eggs called the capitulum. The eggs still hatch normally while being protected by the ants through the winter.
The eggs remain in the ground all winter and most will hatch during May. When first hatched, the small young nymphs are a pale yellowish green. They will molt five times, and by August the walking stick nymphs have reached adulthood. The only changes from nymph to adulthood are increased size and a color change.
Young nymphs are green to blend with vegetation; when the foliage begins to change, the nymphs’ color changes to various shades of gray or brown. During nymph hood these insects can do something no other immature insect species can — they are able to regenerate lost limbs. At the time of a molt, the limb will be restored although it is sometimes smaller than the original. As the insect matures, it moves higher into the forest canopy from the shrub and small tree layer to the tops of big trees.
After I was finished admiring the walking stick, there in the ditch was a Bottle Gentian plant. (Gentiana andrewsii) Gentians are found in flood plain forests, thickets, fens, or other swampy areas near water. This makes sense that it was found growing in this ditch, due to the slow-moving water causing swampy conditions.
Gentiana was named after Gentius, the King of Illyria (was a region in the western part of the Balkan Peninsula) who found that the roots of yellow gentian (Gentiana lutea) had a healing effect on his malaria-stricken troops around 500 B.C. Bottle gentian is a beautiful, showy wildflower that blooms August through October with 1.5-inch violet, sometimes white, closed terminal cluster flowers. Only Bumble Bees are strong enough to force open the flower to get at the nectar.
By doing so they pollinate the plant. The plant itself is an erect, 1-3-foot-tall flowering plant with a non-branching stem. Historically gentians were used in herbal medicine as an anti-inflammatory, to lower fevers, and as a liver tonic.
It was also used as a gastric stimulant to treat a loss of appetite, digestive problems, flatulence and insufficient production of gastric juices and saliva.