National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County has a variety of programming starting this fall. This programming is free and available to all Wood County residents.
· NAMI Peer-to-Peer is a recovery-focused educational program for adults who wish to establish and maintain wellness in response to mental health challenges. NAMI Wood County will be hosting the next class starting on Sept. 27 from 2-4 p.m. and will be a hybrid class located at the Connection Center in Bowling Green.
· NAMI Family-to-Family is an educational course for family, caregivers, and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. NAMI Wood County will be hosting their next class starting on Sept. 27 from 6-8:30 p.m. and will be a hybrid class at the NAMI Wood County office.
· Save the date: On Oct. 1, NAMI Wood County will be hosting their annual AfterBurn fall event at the Wood County Fairgrounds. This event includes a 5K/1 mile run, “Lights in Memory” ceremony, and activities for the whole family. Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org/afterburn for more details.
To become a NAMI Wood County member, visit the website. Benefits include discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels range from $5 to $60. NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections and Parent & Caregiver.
Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information, and follow NAMI Wood County on social media.