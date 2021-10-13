Enjoy autumn at the Wood County District Public Library with a fall-themed storytime on Oct. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at both Bowling Green and Walbridge library locations.
This special storytime dedicated to the season will have autumnal stories, and families will be able to enjoy apple cider, donut holes and mini pumpkin painting.
Bundle up and join WCDPL at the Carter House, located behind the Bowling Green library at 307 N. Church St., or at Walbridge Veterans Memorial Park. Pumpkin painting is while supplies last. No registration is required.
This storytime is weather permitting. The rain date for both locations will be Oct. 27 at 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Children’s Place at 419-352-8253 or email woodkids@wcdpl.org.