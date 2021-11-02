DESHLER — Who needs potpourri when you have baked apples simmering in the kitchen?
Connie Bailey’s Apple Dumplings with homemade Cinnamon Ice Cream creates a smell that will draw guests into the kitchen dying to dig into the dessert.
“It’s become a family tradition,” Bailey said of the dumplings, which are served for gatherings at her dining room table that seats 17.
One thing about the recipe that breaks from tradition is the crust, which is from a young member of her church, Oakdale United Methodist.
“It is different in that you make a paste with your flour and butter,” Bailey said. “I was old school — you know, pastry cutter. She makes it in a food processor.
“It’s a sturdy crust that you can do a lot of things with. But it defies everything I’ve ever heard about doing pie crust.”
Another interesting aspect to the recipe is using the apple cores.
“One day, I threw — as I’m coring the apples — I threw them in with the cider and the brown sugar and the butter that goes to make the sauce,” Bailey said. “There’s flavor there and, boy, that makes all the difference in the world.”
It doesn’t matter which type of apple is used for the dumplings, she said. Avoid almond flour, though.
“My late father was very gluten intolerant,” Bailey said. “We always were trying different recipes for him and the almond flour, for whatever reason — probably because it doesn’t have enough gluten — it just all fell off. It kind of looked like apple crisp.”
Bailey learned to cook as a kid.
“Mom is a great cook, but a fundamental cook — meat and potatoes. I married young, so PBS was my next teacher, Julia Child … and ‘The Frugal Gourmet.’”
Connie and her husband, Brad, have been married 42 years. Connie is a Deshler native and Brad moved to McComb in the second grade.They met during the Blizzard of ‘78.
“He was stranded at my neighbor’s home and it was neighbor’s birthday,” she said. “My mom invited them over, and they had this Brad Bailey with them. We hit it off.”
They have three children, Rob, Sarah and Claire, and one grandson, James, who is 2.
The Baileys moved from a two-story, 100-year-old farmhouse down the road to a custom-built ranch home in January.
“The bathrooms are handicap accessible. You can get a wheelchair through them. We just had three of our parents pass in a short time, and we had those stages where you can’t stay at home any more because we can’t get around,” she said.
The Baileys’ stunning new home has a sewing room that has windows on three sides, cathedral ceilings and many custom features, including the tile around the stove in the kitchen.
Bailey baked the dumplings, and many other desserts, for the Tyrrell Builders construction crew while they were working on the home.
“I made apple dumplings one cold winter day. They just raved about them. And these are guys, their wives know how to bake.”
The couple have several Model A Fords, which are currently on display at Bench’s Greenhouse in Elmore as part of their holiday display, and they belong to a club.
“We’ve traveled a lot with them,” she said.
Brad is a retired diesel mechanic from the Ohio Department of Transportation. He restores and fixes combines and tractors in a shop on their property.
Bailey works part time for H&R Block, doing taxes, and is a Court-Appointed Special Advocate. CASA volunteers advocate for children alleged or found to be abused, neglected or dependent children.
“I feel I’m making a difference. That’s a cliche, but I do,” Bailey said.