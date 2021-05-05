Family and friends look on while Bowling Green State University holds the 300th commencement ceremony on Saturday at Doyt Perry Stadium. In the 2020 and Spring 2021 graduating classes, there were 7,077 candidates; 398 were presented associate degrees, 5,005 presented bachelor degrees, 1,409 received master’s degrees and 105 doctoral degrees. This was the first in-person commencement exercises in more than a year.

