BGSU food pantry

Madelyn Huzyak, right, and Kassidy Hoyt, both seniors at Bowling Green State University unpack food at the BGSU Food Pantry.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Students in need of food or other household items can stop by Bowling Green State University’s food pantry.

The Falcon Food Pantry opened in January and provides services to all BGSU students, faculty and staff. Located in Central Hall room 109, students can stop in once a week to pick up any grocery items they may need.

