Fake news is out there, and more people than not simply don’t care.
Christy Galletta Horner, assistant professor in the BGSU College of Education and Human Development, and her team recently published research titled “Emotions: The Unexplored Fuel of Fake News on Social Media.”
Galletta Horner studied how emotions are affected by false political headlines and how reactions determined whether stories were shared with others in an online environment.
“I think this is a really big problem,” she said about the spreading of fake news.
What the research found was that most of the participants fell into the “cold’ group, which was for people who don’t react or intervene to stop the spread of fake news.
They reported low levels of emotions and said they would ignore the spread of fake news. Even if family members shared it, they wouldn’t cause any issues by challenging its validity, Galletta Horner said.
Galletta Horner, a developmental psychologist, is in her sixth year at BGSU. Her interest is in how emotions drive decision-making.
She said that a graduate student interested in fake news and social media approached her about doing the study. She said she would assist him as long as emotions were involved.
Galletta Horner’s father, Dennis Galletta, a business professor at the University of Pittsburgh, is co-author of the work as are BGSU doctoral student Jennifer Crawford and Abhijeet Shirsat, who is now an assistant professor at the university.
“We wanted to know what role emotions play on fake news in the media,” Galletta Horner said.
Her team surveyed 879 volunteers online with the focus on the 2020 presidential election.
They showed each person fake news headlines similar to what could be seen on social media. Participants were then asked about whether they would share the story or share opposing information, as well as how it made them feel.
After being told the news was fake, participants were asked how they would feel if a family member or friend shared it on social media.
“Participants were more likely to say the headlines were more believable when they aligned with their existing beliefs,” Galletta Horner said.
The second most popular group was the “hot” group, where people were driven by high emotions to share fake news.
This is the group Galletta Horner said she was most worried about. This group had both positive and negative emotions to fake news and were more likely to spread it than correct it.
The third group, or “upset” group, was made up of people determined to stop the spread of fake news and less likely to contribute to it, she said.
“I was expecting more people to be like that and less people to be accepting,” she said.
People reacted more negatively if the headline attacked their own party, Galletta Horner said.
“The headlines that we made up, we made sure were exactly the same and they attacked either the Democrats or Republicans,” she said.
Galletta Horner said they tried to come up with other headlines with no political affiliation but was unable to do so.
The focus wasn’t put on one political party, but on political affiliation, whether liberal or conservative.
The study was done online during the 2020 election cycle, when the pandemic kept workers at home.
Galletta Horner said she found a huge amount of fake news was flooding social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
The age range of participants was 19-77 with an average age of 38.3.
Although legislation is in the works to hold social media platforms responsible for the spread of fake news, Galletta Horner doesn’t see the problem ending.
“I really hope that we can reduce the prevalence of this problem. There is so much misinformation,” she said.
Galletta Horner said she hopes people can become better consumers of the news and become educated on the issues.
People need to look at the source of the information and not just whether it helps or hinders their political views.
“We did find that people were more likely to push back on fake news if they thought it would hurt their own party or their own candidate,” she said.
“It’s really not helpful to any of us when fake news is spread.”
She said some people even said they would spread fake news even knowing it wasn’t true.
While only a small fraction, “I thought that number would be closer to flat zero,” she said.