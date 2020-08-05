2020 Wood County Fair queen

Montgomery Alexander, with Livestock Unlimited 4-H Club, holds flowers after being named the 2020 Wood County Junior Fair Queen during their annual ceremony Monday evening at the Wood County Fair.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

2019 Wood County Junior Fair King Will Gase, left, puts a sash over newly crowned king, Sam Eiben, during the Wood County Junior Fair King and Queen Ceremony on Monday. Eiben comes from Bowling Green High School, by way of the Penta Career Center. He graduated from the Advanced Manufacturing Technology and Industrial Automation Systems programs, where he learned to be a tool and die maker.

