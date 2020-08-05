2019 Wood County Junior Fair King Will Gase, left, puts a sash over newly crowned king, Sam Eiben, during the Wood County Junior Fair King and Queen Ceremony on Monday. Eiben comes from Bowling Green High School, by way of the Penta Career Center. He graduated from the Advanced Manufacturing Technology and Industrial Automation Systems programs, where he learned to be a tool and die maker.
