King Queen 2022

Jacob Gallant and Mariah Hahn were crowned 2022 Junior Fair king and queen.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Tensions ran high as rain fell at the start of the 2022 Wood County Fair opening ceremony, but it stopped for a clear and comfortable parade and the coronation of the Junior Fair King and Queen.

As the rain stopped, the stands quickly refilled for the annual event.

