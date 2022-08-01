Tensions ran high as rain fell at the start of the 2022 Wood County Fair opening ceremony, but it stopped for a clear and comfortable parade and the coronation of the Junior Fair King and Queen.
As the rain stopped, the stands quickly refilled for the annual event.
Jacob Gallant and Mariah Hahn were crowned 2022 Junior Fair king and queen.
The newly crowned royalty were beaming with joy as friends and family ran to give congratulations and hugs.
“I’ve been waiting for a really long time for this moment. Since I was little I’ve always wanted to be fair queen and I’ve always looked up to those people. They’ve been amazing role models for me. I’m just happy that I can fulfill the role. I’ve got big shoes to fill, but I’ll try to fill those shoes the best I can,” Hahn said.
Gallant was surprised at his win, but aims to do his best to represent the county.
“It means the world to me. I didn’t think I was going to be able to get it, but I’m super excited and I can’t wait to show other counties what Wood County is all about,” Gallant said.
Hahn is hoping to be the type of role model she saw while growing up.
“I’m most looking forward to meeting the younger members and learning about what they are doing in 4-H and FFA, and seeing what I can contribute and trying to be a role model for them,” Hahn said.
Gallant also hopes to help out.
“I’m looking forward to seeing all the younger kids being able to show. Being able to help out with them is just a dream come true,” Gallant said. “Wood County Fair is definitely one you can’t forget. It’s one of the best Junior Fair Boards I’ve ever been around. With the number animals and amount of sportsmanship, it’s just phenomenal.”
He is looking forward to his showing of market lambs.
Gallant is the son of Matt and Mindy Gallant and is a 2022 graduate of Eastwood High School. He was in Eastwood FFA for four years and is president of Four Leaf Clover Kids. This year, his projects include a market lamb and mastering photography. He is an Eagle Scout from troop 358. In the fall, he will pursue a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness, minoring in ag systems management at Ohio State University.
Hahn is the daughter of Jeff and Brooke Hahn. She is vice president of Portage Valley 4-H where she has been a member for 12 years. She is active in Zion Lutheran Church, Eastwood FFA, Key Club, National Honor Society, golf and track and field. She plans on becoming a doctor.
There were 48 competitors this year, with 29 running for queen and 19 for king.
Leading up to the announcement of winners, Madi Kregel, the 2017 Junior Fair Queen commented on the secrecy about the winners.
“No one on this fairgrounds, right now, knows who the king and queen is for the Wood County Junior Fair,” Kregel said. “It is quite literally the envelopes are signed by the judges that judge them and no one else knows who they are.”
She feels the secrecy lends to the quality of candidates.
“Because we hold that to such a high esteem, hold that secret and have an unbiased contest, that’s how we have the masses of young leaders that come out and run for king and queen of Wood County,” Kregel said. “That’s how you get a competitive contest like this. These kids are leaders, through and through, each and every one of them.”
She said that each candidate brings in a resume and has an interview. They are asked what they are doing at the fair, with 4-H or FFA, at school and in the community. They are also asked why they will stand out as king or queen and make the contest better for the future.
“The criteria is simple. It’s the best of the best for leaders in this community,” Kregel said.
The first runners-up were Madison Westgate, a member of Klassy Kids 4-H Club of North Baltimore, and Grant Belleville of Simply Stock 4-H club.
The second runners-up were Claire Carpenter, representing All Tacked Up 4-H Club, and Jesse Sundermeier, representing Eastwood FFA.
The third runners-up were Edison Eschedor, representing the Wood County Junior Fair Board, and Emma Walker, a member of the Bowling Green FFA chapter.