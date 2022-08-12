Dorothy Pelanda

Ohio Department of Agriculture director Dorothy Pelanda speaks before the annual livestock auction at the Wood County Fair.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The Wood County Fair could be starting on a Sunday next year, if a scheduling shift is allowed by Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The current Monday to Monday schedule creates overlapping date conflicts with the Ohio State Fair and high school sports.

