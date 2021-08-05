Ease a little guilt about eating onion rings, funnel cakes and pork-a-leans at the Wood County Fair by knowing your money is probably going to a local charitable organization.
The fair, which runs through Monday, offers an abundance of food options. Some food stands are run by organizations that use the fair as a fundraiser.
4-H raises funds from selling milkshakes at the milkshake barn. They also sell different sandwiches at the pork-a-lean booth to raise money.
The Lake Music Boosters raise money by selling a variety of food in the middle of the fair.
The American Legion booth has been selling different sandwiches and drinks for years. Steve Benner, a volunteer at the booth, said he has been helping at the fair for the past decade.
The booth helps raise money for the local American Legion post and their programs.
“Most of the money goes to sponsoring young men and women for Buckeye Boys State and Girl State,” Benner said.
A Toledo food trolley has also gotten into the fundraising game at the fair. Off The Rails is run by Jim Rhegness and his son.
Rhegness said this is their summer job. Rhegness is a school teacher and his son is a college student.
The trolley serves more than the typical fair burgers and meals. Off The Rails has bison burgers on the menu to go along with different types of poutine. They do serve the traditional style of poutine — a dish of french fries and cheese curds — along with brisket poutine and chicken poutine.
Outside of the trolley, they offer free coffee in exchange for a donation that goes to the junior fair board.
Rhegness, earlier this week, said that they have raised $100 for the junior fair board so far.
This is Rhegness’ first full Wood County Fair experience. He did set up shop for the coronavirus-shortened fair last year.
Rhegness said the experienced vendors have told him what to expect from a full fair.
“They (vendors) say Monday and Tuesday is always a slow day. Then it progressively picks up and ramps up until the end of the week,” he said.
Rhegness also said the vendors told him the first few days of the fair have been busier than usual.
People have been eager to return to the fair after it was taken away from them last year.
Benner said he is optimistic they are going to raise a lot of money this week based on their first day of business.
“Just on the first night, it was one of our best Monday nights we ever had,” Benner said.
There are a lot of different options to tempt the tastebuds.
Kirk’s Kitchen, set up near the barn, is serving mash potato bowls. Choose from a variety of toppings.
There is also a food truck near gate B that is serving wood fire pizzas. The menu offers a variety of pizzas, including a brisket mac and cheese pizza.
The classics are not forgotten. There is a gauntlet of fried food stands located in front of gate C and around the grandstands.