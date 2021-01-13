The Wood County Junior Fair Royal Court is putting holding a food drive through Feb. 15.
Everything donated will be given to the Brown Bag Food Project of Northwest Ohio.
The drop off locations are:
Renewed Outdoors, 11330 Avenue Road, Perrysburg
Tractor Supply Co. - 18201 N. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green
Family Farm & Home, 1080 S. Main St., Bowling Green
Fair office, 900 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green
Food items in need are soup, vegetables, cheese, canned tomatoes, hot dogs, peanut butter, jelly, oatmeal, canned meat, mac and cheese, boxed dinners, canned beans, side dish packets, spaghetti sauce, cereal, chicken, butter and pet food.
The hygiene items are baby diapers, toilet paper, baby wipes, body wash, razors, deodorant, soap, dish soap, pads/tampons, laundry pods, toothpaste (child and adult), shampoo and conditioner, toothbrushes (child and adult), fabric softener sheets and adult diapers.