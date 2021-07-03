PERRYSBURG — The Wednesday at Woodlands lunch concert series will feature EZ Pickenz, July 7 from noon-1 p.m.
The series runs every Wednesday through July in the Woodland Park Shelter area located on East Boundary Street near Ohio 795. Concert-goers are encouraged to pack a lunch and use one of the picnic tables available.
EZ Pickenz is a duo featuring Mark Elder and Matt Meeker. The two guitar players are known for their polished harmony which allows them to perform favorite hits from the late 60’s through the 70’s by Credence Clear Water Revival, Moody Blues, Grateful Dead and Crosby Stills and Nash. Pack a lunch and sit at one of the many picnic tables in the shelter area and eat while listening to relaxing music we seldom hear performed live.
Music at the Market will feature Way 2 Much on Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. on the Commodore Schoolyard lawn, 140 E. Indiana Ave.
Way 2 Much drummer Dave Fogle is a long-time Perrysburg resident and well- known drummer throughout the area music scene. He has been a founding member of numerous well-known bands including the popular former band Boffo. Way 2 Much is composed of former members of Boffo with Dave Fogle on drums, Steve Mizer on keyboards and bassist Kevin Eikum. The trio will continue the same tight harmonies and perform hits everyone knows but rarely hear live. Their arrangements include music by Bruce Hornsby, Steely Dan, Miraz, Toto, Ben Folds and original music.
The concert series will run every Thursday through Aug. 26. It runs in conjunction with the Perrysburg Farmers Market in downtown.
This season will include jazz, rock, pop, bluegrass, swing, progressive, country and blues. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair.
The next concert will be July 15 featuring Caswell & the Company.
For more information visit www.mainart-ery.com.