E F P T O Z are the descendingly shrinking letters of the traditional eye chart. I was fine with that until I reached sixth grade. Then the chart said E F P, possibly T, maybe G, and I’m pretty sure that last one is a small penguin with a man-bun.
It was decided by my parents that I should either have glasses or a seeing-eye dog. Glasses were far cheaper and they don’t poop on the floor.
“Honey,” the wife asked, “when did you start wearing eye glasses?”
She was making small talk to distract me from her ordering yet another pair of shoes with doggies on them from Amazon.
“Sixth grade,” I said. “That was a very tough year for me. I was gangly and uncoordinated. I had a seven-hair moustache coming in, and on top of that, I got a pair of burgundy woodgrain eye glasses.”
Not even trying to conceal her shudder the wife said, “Ewwww! Let’s not discuss this in public. We don’t want to shatter your otherwise burly Ernest Hemmingway image.”
“Do I detect some sort of sarcasm in that statement?”
“Just a little bit. But I’m still pretty fond of my nerdy writer husband.”
And then she clicked “purchase.”
Back in the ’60s, a pair of glasses was supposed to last you at least until adulthood. So, in spite of falls, sit-upons, drops and dodgeball head injuries, my burgundy woodgrain glasses were held together with Elmer’s glue and electrical tape.
Fast forward to 2022. Glasses have now become a fashion accessory. No longer are you nerdish for wearing glasses. You are stylish and able to easily determine that the penguin with the man-bun at the end of the eye chart is actually the letter Z.
Currently, I have two pairs of glasses, neither of which is sporting electrical tape. My favorite pair that I like to call my “Clark Kent” glasses are black wire-rimmed and make me look like the handsome brooding writer who writes for the Sentinel-Tribune.
A pair of rimless glasses, I like to call my “invisibles,” completes my eyewear wardrobe. They allow me to shed my intellectual facade and rescue cats out of trees, damsels in distress and old ladies who can’t reach the Lipton tea bags on the top shelf at the grocery.
“Honey,” the wife asks, while ordering a matching doggie purse on Amazon, “who are you going to be today? My shy guy Clark who is awkward around the ladies and trips over his own two feet? Or are you going with the rimless super hero, able to dot small i’s and cross all t’s in a single key stroke?”
Putting on my black wire-rimmed glasses I said, “I think today is a Clark day. I’ve got some serious brooding to do and a column to get out for the Sentinel.”
“Here honey,” the wife said handing me something.
“What’s this?” I asked.
“It’s electrical tape, Clark. Just in case you trip over your own two feet and break your glasses.”
Wow. Sixth grade just keeps coming back to haunt me.
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at [email protected].