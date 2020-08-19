Extracurricular activities will be allowed in Bowling Green schools this year if social-distancing mandates are followed.
“We know the importance of trying to give our students as much normalcy as we can,” Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci said during Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
Sports, he added, will not be taken away at this point and while clubs have not been discussed, he said he does not see why they can’t continue if they meet virtually of in person following safety guidelines.
He praised athletic director Dirk Conner for establishing protocols and making sure coaches and athletes are aware of them.
“They’re still kids and we still need to give them those opportunities,” Scruci said.
He said he received a well-written letter from student leaders asking for the inclusion of clubs while classes are taught online.
“It was not the intention of anybody to ignore those groups or clubs or activities, but I think they wanted the reassurance that they are a valued part of this district as well,” Scruci said.
He added that “athletics and co-curriculars and clubs and activities, those are really privileges in school and those aren’t required. … but they are important.”
It is a parent’s decision to have the student participate, because it is not the district’s intent to put anyone in harm’s way, Scruci said.
“We can’t guarantee even with following all the protocols, taking all of the steps and measures that Dirk has done with the coaches and we are doing with the co-curricular people, we can’t guarantee that a kid may not test positive or take something back to the family,” he said.
That is why it must be a parent’s decision, Scruci said.
One misunderstanding is how football players can be on the field without masks.
If they are participating in a sport, they don’t wear masks because it is counterproductive to their training, Scruci said.
The marching band now will be allowed to perform at home games but not away games. Bands and choirs also can now practice indoors as long as social distancing is in effect.
“These clubs and activities are as just as important to our youth as sports are,” said board member Tracy Hovest, “and for those kids that are in sports, these are what some of them come to school for.”
She agreed activities should go on.
“We have to give kids hope, we have to give kids the opportunity to see that there’s potentially light at the end of the tunnel,” Scruci said.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Learned the district welcomed seven new staff members.
• Accepted donations of $50 to BGHS athletics and $500 for food service for students.
• Learned that lunches will still be provided to those students who qualify for free and reduced meals. The same pick-up locations will be available.
Board member Bill Clifford suggested putting on the website what food items will still be accepted to distribute. A list will be posted soon.
• Approved a settlement agreement with the owners of 1540 East Wooster Street LLC after a Wood County Board of Revision complaint was made requesting an increase in value on the property. The property owner agreed to a direct payment of $5,889 for taxes owed for tax year 2019 to settle the case.