Nick Eckel has joined Wood County Extension.
As the Agriculture and Natural Resource Educator, Eckel will provide guidance and/or leadership for programming targeted to local and area needs around subjects such as; agronomy, farm management, cover crops, manure management and nutrient placement/efficiency, fruit and vegetable crops and budget management.
Most recently Nick had been serving Wood, Henry and Ottawa counties as water quality associate. His work in that role focused on research that affects water quality at the farmer level and covered a variety of management practices.
He previously work as a seed salesman and continues to work on the family farm. Eckel earned a bachelor of science in crop sciences from the Ohio State University in 2012.
“I was drawn to this role because I feel that there is opportunity for extension to grow in Wood County. I want to be a resource to the agriculture community by creating a system of identifying community needs, conducting on-farm research and teaching research findings with the community,” he said.
To contact Eckel or for more information about our ANR programs/services visit wood.osu.edu.