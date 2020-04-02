Ohio State University Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Healthy Finances professionals are sensitive to the economic challenges families and their communities are facing during the coronavirus pandemic.
For some, the loss of jobs has greatly affected families and their communities. For others, it is declining health along with inadequate health insurance coverage that puts their economic well-being and quality of life at risk. Whatever the situation, the extension can help.
Wood County-based Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Financial Educators are offering free financial education to assist families in improving both present and future economic well-being. They are available to answer questions on budgeting, bill payment, debt or debt collection, consumer protection, unemployment benefits or loss of income, saving money and home-ownership.
Individuals can submit anonymous questions, and a professional will respond via email within 5 business days.
To submit a question, visit go.osu.edu/FinancialAssistance.