You’re invited to explore Wood County’s history with Ohio Open Doors, Sept. 9-18. From the 50-acre historical Wood County Museum grounds to the almost 150-year-old Carter House, discover fascinating places that reflect Wood County’s rich heritage.
The Wood County District Public Library is opening its historic Carter House for this event. Join the library on Sept. 16 from 2-4 p.m. as the Carter House is opened to the public. Learn about this historic building, its renovation, and its current place as a public event space. Library staff will be on site during the event to discuss the building and answer questions. For more information about this event, visit wcdpl.org/events.
The Wood County Museum is open throughout Ohio Open Doors for people to come and explore its exhibits, grounds and programs. Events during the week include a Demonstration Day for the fall harvest on Sept. 10 from noon-4 p.m. and Smithsonian Museum Day alongside the Wood County Ag-Venture Self-Driving Farm Tour on Sept. 17, where there will be free museum admission for the public. For more information about this event, visit woodcountyhistory.org/events.
The Wood County Ag-Venture Self-Driving Farm Tour will be on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Local agriculture industries are opening their farms and businesses in southeast Wood County to highlight Ohio’s No. 1 industry – agriculture.
Agriculture is a vital industry in Wood County. Fields of corn, soybeans and wheat are seen as we drive through the county or even in our own backyards. Wood County has many specialty crops, too, that people are not aware of, including fields of pumpkins, peppers, cucumbers and seafood.
The 2022 tour stops are Benschoter Hay & Straw Buckeye Seafood Company, LLC Harrison Farms Weber Ranch, LLC Wood County Museum
Ohio Open Doors is presented in partnership with the City of Bowling Green’s Historic Preservation Commission, the Wood County Museum and the Wood County District Public Library. For more information, visit ohiohistory.org.