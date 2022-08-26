You’re invited to explore Wood County’s history with Ohio Open Doors, Sept. 9-18. From the 50-acre historical Wood County Museum grounds to the almost 150-year-old Carter House, discover fascinating places that reflect Wood County’s rich heritage.

The Wood County District Public Library is opening its historic Carter House for this event. Join the library on Sept. 16 from 2-4 p.m. as the Carter House is opened to the public. Learn about this historic building, its renovation, and its current place as a public event space. Library staff will be on site during the event to discuss the building and answer questions. For more information about this event, visit wcdpl.org/events.

