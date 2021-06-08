Get ready to rock trivia with the Wood County District Public Library’s Virtual Music Trivia on June 29-30. Show off your music knowledge with topics all over the musical scale.
To participate, find the Google Form on the WCDPL Facebook page at 4 p.m. on June 29. The form will be open to the competition for 24 hours before closing on June 30 at 4 p.m. After the winners are chosen, the form will be left available for anyone to play for fun.
“Music is a powerful way to connect with others,” said Emrys Cordier, information services librarian. “What better way to connect than by testing your knowledge on music from the past and present?”
No registration is required. For more information, visit wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050.