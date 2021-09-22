Have you ever wondered where fairies live? Explore the forest and build your own fairy house with the Wood County District Public Library and Bowling Green Parks and Recreation on Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Build your own fairy houses from materials found in our local parks. Create your own house in the forest from materials found at Wintergarden Park with the help of WCDPL’s librarians and naturalists from Bowling Green Parks & Rec.
No registration is required; join the program at Wintergarden Park, located at 615 S. Wintergarden Road. This program is weather permitting. For more information, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org.