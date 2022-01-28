Explore the vast reaches of space with an out of this world interactive display at the library! Stop by the Children’s Place Quiet Study Room at the Wood County District Public Library, 251 N. Main St., from now through Feb. 7 to explore space with activities and games.
Families won’t want to miss this opportunity to learn more about the stars and the planets around us. While visiting the interactive display, pick up a space-themed Learning Lunchbox donated by the OLC and COSI (while supplies last).
For more information, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org or visit wcdpl.org.