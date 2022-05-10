Explore Oceans of Possibilities this summer with the Wood County District Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. Kick off summer reading with a celebration at the Bowling Green library atrium on June 3 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
During WCDPL’s Summer Reading Program Kick Off Celebration, families can visit Percy Jackson’s Underwater Training Adventure.
Families will be able to register for the Summer Reading Program and collect their registration prizes, then play games, make crafts, complete an obstacle course, and explore a life-sized inflatable whale from WBGU-TV. Horizon Youth Theatre will also perform two scenes from their upcoming production of “The Lightning Thief Musical” at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
No registration is required; stop by the library on June 3 any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to participate. For more information, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org or visit wcdpl.org.