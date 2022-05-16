If you’re a local history buff or looking to learn more about Wood County, you’ll love this informative walking tour.
Join the Wood County District Public Library and the Wood County Museum for the Boomtown Walking Tour on June 11 at 10 a.m., starting in the Bowling Green library atrium.
WCDPL Local History Librarian Marnie Pratt and Wood County Museum Director Kelli Kling will guide this tour through history to learn more about some of the famous places and faces of Wood County’s Boomtown Era.
This tour will meet in the Bowling Green Library Atrium, rain or shine. Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.